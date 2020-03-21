Fuel Cell Technology Market Notable Developments & Key Players by 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Fuel Cell Technology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. Growing private as well as public investments is influencing the market growth. However, factors such as high catalyst cost and lack of proper fuel infrastructures are hampering the market growth.

Fuel cells are used for converting chemical energy into electrical energy. However, the fuel is mainly full from the outside; thus making these cells feel as if the engine is converting fuel power without actually burning it. In addition, the dramatic shift and focus towards generation of renewable energy coupled by government initiative has kept the future of the market robust.

Based on the type, proton-exchange membrane fuel cell segment have a huge demand across the world due to higher power to area ratio than the other types due to the higher associated installation costs. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate due to increasing the demand for the fuel cell by improving the infrastructure and decreasing the cost of the fuel cells.

Some of the key players in Fuel Cell Technology market include AFC energy (UK), Ballard Power Systems Inc., Ceramic Fuel Cell, Doosan Corporation, FuelCell Energy, Hydrogenics, Kyocera (Japan), Panasonic Corporation, Plug Power and Toshiba Corporation.

Types Covered:

• Alkaline fuel cells (AFC)

• Direct carbon fuel cells (DCFC)

• Direct Methanol Fuel Cell

• Microbial fuel cells (MFC)

• Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell

• Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell

• Proton-Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell

• Protonic ceramic fuel cells (PCFC)

• Solid Oxide Fuel Cell

• Zinc air fuel cells (ZAFC)

• Other Types

Fuel Types Covered:

• Anaerobic Digester gas

• Hydrogen

• Methanol

• Natural gas/ Methane

• Other Fuel Types

Applications Covered:

• Transport

• Stationary

• Portable

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

