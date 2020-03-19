Demand for Cleaning Robot to Increase Substantially from Key End-use Industry Sectors 2015-2021

Cleaning is one of the basic requirement at household which is essential on daily basis and consumes both time and energy. Cleaning robot is an approach to make cleaning a time efficient and easy task and provide comfort to humans. Cleaning robots helps to detect the position of the area to be cleaned, estimates the path to reach the detected position and cleans the area with the help of vacuum cleaner attached. The camera is mounted on the roof so that the robot can easily navigate an area and clean the room using vacuum cleaner attached with the robot. Cleaning robots are widely used in commercial, healthcare, and other applications for cleaning floors, windows, lawns and pools. Moreover, cleaning robots constantly capture video and images and can sense the movements of any object or living thing.. It can be used to sound alarms in case of unwanted movements being noticed, thus ensuring security. Cleaning robot maintains the log of unclean and cleaned area in the secondary storage which helps to keep a track of records for future assistance.

The cleaning robot market can be segmented on the basis of product, end-use application and geography. On the basis of product type, the cleaning robot market can be categorized into pool robot, window robot, floor robot, and lawn robot. Based on the end-use verticals, the cleaning robot market can be segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and healthcare applications. Furthermore, on the basis of geography, the cleaning robot market is classified into five major regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America is the most dominant market for cleaning robots owing to the presence of well-established cleaning robot manufacturers and high labor cost.

Smaller size and ability to fit in limited space as compared to traditional robots is one of the key factors which is driving the adoption of cleaning robot, globally. The cleaning robots can also clean in areas with hazardous environment and where the human entry could prove fatal. These robots save labor cost and time since a single machine can perform the work of multiple laborers in lesser time. This is one of the factors fueling the demand of cleaning robots across the globe. Furthermore, technological advancements, especially in visualization and sensing equipment is expected to trigger the growth of cleaning robotics marke t over the forecast period. The emergence of futuristic robotics is supporting the innovation of low cost, smaller size and technologically advanced cleaning robots. However, the low battery life and durability issues are some of the factors hindering the growth of cleaning robotics market.

Some of the key players in cleaning robotics market include Dyson Ltd. (U.K.), Ecovacs Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), Infinuvo (U.S.), iRobot Corporation (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea), Neato Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Intellibot Robotics LLC (U.S.), Moneual Inc. (US), and Yujin Robot Co., Ltd (South Korea).