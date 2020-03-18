Potassic Fertilizer Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Potassic Fertilizer market is comprehensively analyzed in the report with the main objective of providing accurate market data and useful recommendations to help players to gain strong growth in future. The report is compiled by subject matter experts and experienced market analysts, which makes it highly authentic and reliable. Readers are provided with deep analysis of historical and future market scenarios to get sound understanding of market competition and other important aspects. The report offers exhaustive research on market dynamics, key segments, leading players, and different regional markets. It is a complete package of thorough analysis and research on the global Potassic Fertilizer market.

The authors of the report shed light on lucrative business prospects, prominent trends, regulatory situations, and price scenarios of the global Potassic Fertilizer market. Importantly, the report gives a detailed analysis of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the global Potassic Fertilizer market. It is divided into various sections and chapters to help with easy understanding of each and every aspect of the global Potassic Fertilizer market. Market players can use the report to peep into the future of the global Potassic Fertilizer market and bring important changes to their operating style and marketing tactics to achieve sustained growth.

The competitive landscape of the global Potassic Fertilizer market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Potassic Fertilizer market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Potassic Fertilizer Market Research Report: Yara International ASA, Nutrien, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc, Eurochem Group AG, The Mosaic Company, JSC Belaruskali, Helm AG, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM), Borealis AG, Sinochem Group, K+S Aktiengesellschaft

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Potassic Fertilizer market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Potassic Fertilizer market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Potassic Fertilizer market.

Global Potassic Fertilizer Market by Type: Potassium Chloride, Sulfate of Potash (SOP), Potassium Nitrate, Others

Global Potassic Fertilizer Market by Application: Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others

Key Questions Answered

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Potassic Fertilizer market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Potassic Fertilizer market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Potassic Fertilizer market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Potassic Fertilizer market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Potassic Fertilizer market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Potassic Fertilizer market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Potassic Fertilizer market?

Answering such types of questions can be very helpful for players to clear their doubts when implementing their strategies to gain growth in the global Potassic Fertilizer market. The report offers a transparent picture of the real situation of the global Potassic Fertilizer market so that companies can operate more effectively. It can be customized according to the needs of readers for better understanding of the global Potassic Fertilizer market.

Table of Contents

1 Potassic Fertilizer Market Overview

1.1 Potassic Fertilizer Product Overview

1.2 Potassic Fertilizer Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Potassium Chloride

1.2.2 Sulfate of Potash (SOP)

1.2.3 Potassium Nitrate

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Potassic Fertilizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Potassic Fertilizer Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Potassic Fertilizer Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Potassic Fertilizer Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Potassic Fertilizer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Potassic Fertilizer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Potassic Fertilizer Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Potassic Fertilizer Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Potassic Fertilizer as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Potassic Fertilizer Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Potassic Fertilizer Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Potassic Fertilizer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Potassic Fertilizer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Potassic Fertilizer by Application

4.1 Potassic Fertilizer Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cereals & Grains

4.1.2 Oilseeds & Pulses

4.1.3 Fruits & Vegetables

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Potassic Fertilizer Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Potassic Fertilizer Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Potassic Fertilizer by Application

4.5.2 Europe Potassic Fertilizer by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Potassic Fertilizer by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer by Application

5 North America Potassic Fertilizer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Potassic Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Potassic Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Potassic Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Potassic Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Potassic Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Potassic Fertilizer Business

10.1 Yara International ASA

10.1.1 Yara International ASA Corporation Information

10.1.2 Yara International ASA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Yara International ASA Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Yara International ASA Potassic Fertilizer Products Offered

10.1.5 Yara International ASA Recent Development

10.2 Nutrien

10.2.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nutrien Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Nutrien Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Nutrien Recent Development

10.3 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc

10.3.1 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc Corporation Information

10.3.2 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc Potassic Fertilizer Products Offered

10.3.5 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc Recent Development

10.4 Eurochem Group AG

10.4.1 Eurochem Group AG Corporation Information

10.4.2 Eurochem Group AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Eurochem Group AG Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Eurochem Group AG Potassic Fertilizer Products Offered

10.4.5 Eurochem Group AG Recent Development

10.5 The Mosaic Company

10.5.1 The Mosaic Company Corporation Information

10.5.2 The Mosaic Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 The Mosaic Company Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 The Mosaic Company Potassic Fertilizer Products Offered

10.5.5 The Mosaic Company Recent Development

10.6 JSC Belaruskali

10.6.1 JSC Belaruskali Corporation Information

10.6.2 JSC Belaruskali Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 JSC Belaruskali Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 JSC Belaruskali Potassic Fertilizer Products Offered

10.6.5 JSC Belaruskali Recent Development

10.7 Helm AG

10.7.1 Helm AG Corporation Information

10.7.2 Helm AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Helm AG Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Helm AG Potassic Fertilizer Products Offered

10.7.5 Helm AG Recent Development

10.8 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

10.8.1 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Potassic Fertilizer Products Offered

10.8.5 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Recent Development

10.9 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM)

10.9.1 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM) Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM) Potassic Fertilizer Products Offered

10.9.5 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM) Recent Development

10.10 Borealis AG

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Potassic Fertilizer Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Borealis AG Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Borealis AG Recent Development

10.11 Sinochem Group

10.11.1 Sinochem Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sinochem Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Sinochem Group Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sinochem Group Potassic Fertilizer Products Offered

10.11.5 Sinochem Group Recent Development

10.12 K+S Aktiengesellschaft

10.12.1 K+S Aktiengesellschaft Corporation Information

10.12.2 K+S Aktiengesellschaft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 K+S Aktiengesellschaft Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 K+S Aktiengesellschaft Potassic Fertilizer Products Offered

10.12.5 K+S Aktiengesellschaft Recent Development

11 Potassic Fertilizer Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Potassic Fertilizer Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Potassic Fertilizer Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

