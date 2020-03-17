Travel Management Services Market Making Comeback with Growth; Expected CAGR of 7.56%

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Travel Management Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Travel Management Services Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Travel Management Services. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Concur (SAP) [United States], Certify [united States], Expensify [United States], Chrome River Technologies [united States], Infor [United States], Appricity Corporation [United States], Ariett [United States], Basware [Finland], DATABASIC [United States], Expense 8 [Australia], Fraedom [United Kingdom], Oracle Corporation [United States], etc.

Travel Management Services Market Scope

Travel management services manages the travel requirement for individuals, corporate travelers and group travelers. The aim of such services is to provide cost effective travel solution, to keep control of travel policies and allow clients to consume less time on time consuming travel arrangements. The service providers use a global distribution system to display real time availability of flights and hotels. According to AMA, the Global Travel Management Services market is expected to see growth rate of 7.56%.

Overview of the Report of Travel Management Services

The report also covers segments and Market Data Break down, including major players. If you are involved in the Global Travel Management Services industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. This study analyzes the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities and challenges.

Market Trend

Duty of Care And Risk Management

Offering of All Inclusive Services Eases the Burden

Market Drivers

Need for Effective Travel Management Services Amid Growth in Travel Industry

Growing Adoption for Virtual Payment

Opportunities

Need for Reduction in Management Complexity to Bring Down Expenses

Growth in Travel Industry Worldwide

Restraints

Low Adoption of TMS in Emerging Countries Owing to Lack of Awareness

Lack of Brand Awareness Among Consumers

Challenges

Difficulties in Protecting Privacy of Users

Working with Multiple Systems

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The Global Travel Management Services is segmented by following Product Types:

by Type (Tour Packages, Flight Bookings, Hotel Booking Services, Cruise Bookings, Rail Bookings, Car Rental Services, Others), Application (Corporations, Individual Travelers, Others), Deployment Type (On Cloud, On Premise), Platform (Mobile Applications, Internet, Computer System, Others), Component (Comprises Solutions (Business Intelligence, Integrations, and Customer Experience), Services {Professional Services (business performance management and financial management, etc.) and Managed Services (consulting services, application management, and service & support, Others)}), End User (Transportation, Manufacturing, Retail & Logistics,, Energy, Healthcare, Others)

Top Players in the Market are: Concur (SAP) [United States], Certify [united States], Expensify [United States], Chrome River Technologies [united States], Infor [United States], Appricity Corporation [United States], Ariett [United States], Basware [Finland], DATABASIC [United States], Expense 8 [Australia], Fraedom [United Kingdom], Oracle Corporation [United States], NetSuite [United States], Nexonia [Canada] and Paychex [United States] are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are Sabre Corporation [United States], Travelport [United Kingdom], Dolphin Dynamics [United Kingdom], Skyjunxion [Lebanon], Trippeo Technologies [Canada], Insperity [United States] and Interpix [United States].

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Travel Management Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Global Travel Management Services development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Travel Management Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Travel Management Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Travel Management Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Travel Management Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Travel Management Services Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Travel Management Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Travel Management Services Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Travel Management Services Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

