Global Beverage Cans 2020 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Beverage Cans Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Beverage Cans Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A beverage can is a metal container designed to hold a fixed portion of liquid such as carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, fruit juices, teas, herbal teas, energy drinks, etc. Beverage cans are made of aluminium (75% of worldwide production) or tin-plated steel (25% worldwide production). Worldwide production for all beverage cans is approximately 370 billion cans per year worldwide.

The rising demand for metal cans is estimated be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the global beverage cans market during the forecast period. here is an increasing utilization of metal cans for beverages such as beer, soft drinks, ready-to-drink (RTD) tea and coffee, and juices. Increasing demand for energy drinks and canned cold coffee and iced tea in Europe and Latin America is expected to drive growth over the forecast period. paperboard is made from two or more materials and it can be manufactured in various shapes and sizes. Along with various linear materials to achieve barrier requirements, the body of the can is made from paper. Growing concerns among consumers regarding the environmental impact of metals and plastic cans has made paperboard cans more popular. Paperboard cans are made from wood pulp, which is a renewable source and the cost of manufacturing is also less. Thus, the popularity of paperboard cans will impede the growth of the global beverage cans market during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of canned beverages in major sports tournaments such as Major League Baseball, Barclays Premier League and La Liga owing to increased convenience in handling the beverage is expected to propel the demand for beverage cans over the forecast period.

This report focuses on Beverage Cans volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beverage Cans market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Beverage Cans in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Beverage Cans manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ardagh Group

Ball Corporation

CAN-PACK

CPMC HOLDINGS

Crown

Orora

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Beverage Cans market. This report focused on Beverage Cans market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Beverage Cans Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Beverage Cans industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Beverage Cans industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Beverage Cans types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Beverage Cans industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Beverage Cans business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Introduction

In the first section, the Global Beverage Cans Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Beverage Cans industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Beverage Cans industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Aluminum

Steel

Segment by Application

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Alcoholic Beverages

Fruit & Vegetable Juices

Others

The Global demand for Beverage Cans Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Beverage Cans market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.

