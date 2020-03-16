A2P SMS Market Insights with Key Company Profiles – 2022
This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the A2P SMS market by verticals (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Transport, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Education, Government, Utilities & Logistics), regions (North America, APAC, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe and Latin America).The market research report identifies vendors are CLX Networks, Dialogue Communications, mBlox, Nexmo, and Tanla Solution as the major players operating in the A2P SMS market.
A2P SMS Market Overview
The rapid evolution of mobile technology globally, has impacted consumers and enterprises in a mammoth way. The enormous growth in global population has a direct impact on the mobile subscriber base. Unique mobile subscriber base is predicted to reach 4.6 billion by the end of 2020. Emerging and underdeveloped countries comprise a major share of the global mobile subscriber base.
One of the most popular segments within the Mobile Messaging Services Market is the Application to Person (A2P) SMS market. The Application to Person (A2P) SMS market is growing at an impressive rate. SMEs and larger enterprises are aggressively using this technology to effectively reach their target customers.
A2P SMS Market Revenue
A2P SMS Market Competitive Analysis & key vendors
Infoholic Analyst opines that the Global A2P SMS market will grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The rising world population and mobile subscriber base are the major drivers.
The relatively untapped market of the developing and the underdeveloped countries offer immense business opportunity. The market offers promise to the major telecom players who are already making significant investments to improve their network infrastructure. They hope to reap the benefits of a rising mobile subscriber base and government initiatives and support in this direction.
A2P SMS Traffic Analysis
The study offers strategic intelligence to the key players in improving their current business approach. The report includes a detailed profiling of the key vendors, competitive landscaping and SWOT analysis. The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendors profile, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views; and competitive landscape.
Few of the A2P SMS Market key players profiled in this study include
- CLX Networks
- Dialogue Communications
- mBlox
- Nexmo
- Tanla Solution
Regional Analysis
Geographic segmentation of the A2P SMS Market by five regions
- North America
- APAC
- Western Europe
- Central Eastern Europe
- Latin America
Segmentation based on Countries
Country wise analysis includes US, UK, Canada, China, India, Africa, GCC, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, and Mexico.
A2P SMS Market by verticals
- BFSI
- Retail
- IT & Telecom
- Transport
- Media & Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Education
- Government
- Utilities & Logistics
A2P SMS Market Research Benefits
The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the latest industry trends, market scenario, technologies related to A2P SMS market, vendor initiatives, government initiatives etc.
The report is of special relevance to the key stakeholders- OEMs, mobile operators, content publishers, content aggregators, gateway providers, investors, brand & advertising, and mobile application providers.
Mobile Operators
- Market Scenario analysis to help operators devise competitive strategies
- Detailed analysis about mobile phone adoption rate in different regions
- Growth rate of the mobile phones (smartphones and feature phones)
- Mobile subscriber’s base growth rate with mobile users in each country
- Smartphones and tablet shipments rate in the coming six years
- Global mobile messaging revenue in the coming six years
Content Aggregator, Gateway Publishers, and Mobile Application Providers
- Business opportunities for content providers in content-based applications, new technology growth and adoption rate in each country
- Demand rate of mobile application from the business and emerging application in each vertical
- Drivers for the mobile application growth
OEMs & Network Vendors
- Network vendors can gain market insights in terms of trends, new technologies, adoption rate of smartphone across the globe
- OEM vendors will gain complete insights about the market in terms of population ratio, demand rate of smartphone, usage of smartphone and tablets.
Service Providers
- Latest trends for the A2P Services
- Current and future adoption rate of A2P SMS service
- Transaction service and promotional service outlook
- Future growth of CRM, interactive, pushed content service, OTP, 2FA service
- Leading and emerging technologies future growth opportunity
Investors
Exhaustive analysis of A2P SMS adoption and growth rate in each vertical, country, and specific service demand from consumers. The insight will help in developing strategies to enhance business.
Customization is available on request. Country specific insights, a more detailed vendor profiling, deeper segmentation by verticals are few of the customization offered.
