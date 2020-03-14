Automotive Drive Shaft Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 – 2025

Automotive drive shafts are mechanical component assembled from aluminium, steel, and carbon fibre. It curtails the overall burden of the vehicle with more speed and low fuel expenditure, by conducting power from the engine to the wheels. Growing tendency of four wheeler vehicles with increased aspiration for efficient and comfortable drive pose a huge demand for automotive drive shafts market. Automotive Drive Shaft Market is expected to garner a stable valuation from 2016 to 2025.Aluminum drive shafts are also more equitable and produces more revolving speed. Steel drive shafts are very bulky and requires a lot of horsepower to transmit torque and rotate. It makes the overall weight of the vehicle very heavy, requiring more fuel to run.

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market: Segmentation

A very appropriate segmentation is proposed for Automotive Drive Shafts Market. By type.

This market is been segmented into hotchkiss drive shafts, flexible drive shafts and torque tube drive shafts.Hotchkiss drive shafts are the most favoured form of shafts used for rear axle suspension and are commonly found in heavy commercial vehicles and cars. Various features are of flexible drive shaft are that they have high endurance and allows non stoping rotation in vehicles at accurate high speed. Torque tube drive shaft are found in heavy commercial vehicles with front engine and rear drive. Torque tube drive shaft types are typically bulky and generates greater up sprung weight on the vehicle.The automotive drive shafts can also be judged based on their position which in turn depends on whether the vehicle is Front Wheel Drive (FWD) or Rear Wheel Drive (RWD).

Front Wheel Drive vehicles are more fuel adaptive and light weighted making the vehicle aerodynamic, hence the production use is higher. In recent decade, all the passenger cars and light commercial vehicles are FWD and their drive shafts are implanted likewise. This arrangement also protects the vehicles in case of accidents.

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market: Drivers and Restraints

Our research report also deliberates the demand inducing and demand constrainingaspects. The main drivers have been identified to be the rise in production of vehicles and consideration of drive shafts whose restoration is supported by an efficient after sales services sector. APAC is the largest producer of automotive and is likely to maintain its control over forecast period. In late years the APAC region has endorsedconspicuousachievement in terms of its GDP and development of its automobile and automotive parts industry. India, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand, among other countries in APAC have high growth potential. Use of electric vehicles however, is awaited to curtail the obligtion for drive shafts since they run on battery which are charged by electric power. This hinders the growth of this market.

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market: Research Technique

Our researchcontributes the future anticipated market growth of automotive drive shafts till 2025 along with a current market statistics. The report also provides comprehensivereasoning of the automotive drive shafts market across various vehicle types, shaft types and position types. Various economic factors predicted to influence the demand and supply of automotive drive shafts across the globe are also displayed in this report. In addition, the report also sheds light on the detailed industry structures, market share of the leading manufacturers and future predictive demand and supply in terms of revenue in order to provide a detailed analysis of the market. Classification on basis of geography of global automotive drive shafts market has been further classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Some of the key players operating in the automotive drive shafts market across the globe are Machine service, GKN PLC. (U.K.), American Axle Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.), Dana Incorporated (U.S), XuchangYuangdong (U.S.), Neapco Holdings, LLC. (U.S.) and The Timken Company (U.S.), among others.

The global automotive drive shafts market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market (By Vehicle Type)

Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market (By Shaft Type)

Hotchkiss Drive Shaft

Flexible Drive Shaft

Torque Tube Drive Shaft

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market (By Position Type)Front Wheel Drive Shaft

Rear Wheel Drive Shaft

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market (By Geography)

North America – The U.S.,Canada, Mexico; Europe – U.K., Germany, Italy, France, RoE (Rest of Europe); Asia Pacific – India, Japan, China, RAPAC (Rest of Asia Pacific); Middle East and Africa (MEA) – U.A.E, South Africa, RMEA (Rest of Middle East and Africa); Latin America (LATAM) – Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America (RLATAM).

