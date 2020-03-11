Animation Design Software Market New Era Of Industry & Forecast 2017-2025



Global Animation Design Software Market: Snapshot

The advent of new web-based software and tools for animation design are very easy to use, thus they are considered as perfectly suitable for everyday applications. Animation design software is extensively used in the creation and designing of several animated video games and films, owing to which the global market is likely to witness a healthy growth in the next few years. In addition to this, the deployment of virtual reality is another major factor estimated to accelerate the growth of the global animation design software market in the near future.

Among the key regional segments, North America is estimated to witness a healthy growth in the next few years. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the presence of the largest TV industry. In addition, the increasing level of competition among the leading players is likely to enhance the market growth in the near future. The players in the market are focusing on development of new product, which is likely to generate promising growth opportunities in the coming few years.

Furthermore, the rising popularity of animations and the growing demand for advanced design software is one of the major factors that is predicted to encourage the growth of the global market in the coming years. The booming entertainment industry in several Asia Pacific countries is considered to generate promising growth opportunities for the market in the next few years. Thanks to these factors, several new players are anticipated to enter the global market in the near future.

Global Animation Design Software Market: Overview

Creating splendid animations is recognized as a complex aspect of graphic designing. It needs technological expertise along with appropriate software. Being a time-intensive activity, animation design requires high speed computers and heavy software. Nevertheless, the development of a number of advanced animation tools and software has simplified the process of designing animations.

By type, 2D and 3D animation software are the key segments of the global animation design software market. Adobe After Effects, Toon Boom Harmony, Adobe Animate, Photoshop, Moho, and TVPaint are major examples of 2D animation software. Whereas, Autodesk Maya, Cinema 4D, Autodesk 3DS Max, and Blender are some of the widely used 3D animation software. By end user, the gaming industry and the entertainment industry are the key segments of the market.

Global Animation Design Software Market: Key Trends

Several of the new web-based tools and software for animation design are extremely easy to use hence, perfectly suitable for everyday applications. Animation design software is increasingly used in the creation of various animated films and video games, on account of which the global market is expected to witness accelerated growth. Another key growth driver of the market is the popularity of 3D animation. The gaming industry is one of the key end users industries of the market, contributing significantly towards expansion. The rising deployment of virtual reality (VR) animations in filmmaking has emerged as a key trend in the global animation design software market.

Global Animation Design Software Market: Market Potential

A number of market vendors are focusing on product development and product differentiation. For example, one of the leading players, Artefact, has announced the launch of its new free software which can be used in the prototyping of interactive animation projects in April 2017. Called Storyboard VR, the software can be used in the same way as traditional storyboarding tools where creation of multiple scenes is possible to test the flow of the experience. The firm says making the software available for free can boost experimentation across organizations and industries so as to inspire the development of new experiences in the VR medium.

Similarly, during the same month, children’s app creator, Hullabalu came up with a new software, Lightwell, which enables designers, artists, and animators to provide an animated, highly interactive experience without the necessity of writing codes. In March 2017, Reallusion, a 2D and 3D animation software developer, introduced a new character design tool, Character Creator (CC) 2.0 that is capable of dynamically designing superior quality 3D appearances and characters.

Some leading market players are offering continuous updates via subscription-based services. For instance, Foundry, a leading creative software developer, introduced Modo 11.0, the first upgraded version of Modo 11 Series, apart from the launch of a new subscription model for offering greater convenience and choice to its customers.

Global Animation Design Software Market: Regional Outlook

The global animation design software market can be segmented into Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America. During 2016, the global animation design software market was led by North America. The presence of the world’s largest television and film industry in the U.S. has aided the expansion of the animation design software market in North America. Asia Pacific is also slated for high growth during the forecast period. The thriving entertainment industries in emerging nations such as China and India is responsible for the quick expansion of Asia Pacific.

Global Animation Design Software Market: Competitive Analysis

Adobe, Daz Productions, Autodesk, NewTek, Corel Corporation, Corus Entertainment, Blender Foundation, The Foundry Visionmongers, Pixologic, NEMETSCHEK GROUP, EIAS3, Xara Group, Luxion, and TVPaint Developpement are some of the prominent vendors in the global animation design software market.

