Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Report on Recent Adoption 2028



Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market – Introduction

The thermoplastic unidirectional tape market is projected to witness an optimistic outlook in the coming years on the backdrop of increasing popularity of composite materials across industrial sectors. Important end-users of the thermoplastic unidirectional tapes include transportation, aerospace, defense, sporting goods and others.

Transportation industry continues to present significant demand for thermoplastic unidirectional tapes wherein lightweight composites are highly sought after. Well aware of the opportunities, industry’s R&D efforts are focused on developing novel composite materials with enhanced capacities. Manufacturers continue to introduce new products and application-specific solutions, thereby maintaining the dynamics in the thermoplastic unidirectional tape marketplace.

Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market – Notable Developments

DSM, a Dutch multinational of health, nutrition and materials returned to the JEC World in 2017 with its portfolio of high-performance composites including thermoplastic unidirectional tapes that are highly suitable for the automotive industry. JEC World is the world’s biggest trade show uniting global composite industry every year.

SABIC, a leader in the chemical industry launched the company’s new UDMAX™ GPE 46-70 tape – thermoplastic composite tape at JEC World 2018. The new launch is an addition in the company’s existing fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composite unidirectional tape products.

TenCate, a global provider of high-performance of composite materials launched the company’s new range of thermoset and thermoplastic composite solutions at CMAX Dallas 2018. One of the company’s highlighted display included TenCate’s thermoplastic unidirectional tapes which are part of Airbus’s TAPAS program.

In January 2019, TEIJIN, a Japanese chemical, pharmaceutical and IT company announced that Boeing, a leading aerospace company added TEIJIN’s Tenax TPUD tape and Tenax carbon fiber in its qualified products list.

Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Dynamics

Growing Application of Composite Materials to Fuels Market Growth

Application of composite materials is increasing across industrial sectors wherein the dependence of designers and builders on composites continues to grow. In particular, the use of thermoplastic composites is increasing as they offer materials with highly valued qualities such as recyclability and sustainability. The thermoplastic composite materials fulfill sustainability measures during processing such as short life cycle, no emission of volatile organic compounds and remolding ability. The thermoplastic unidirectional tape landscape continues to leverage developments of the composites industry to enhance the capabilities of the product.

Aerospace & Defense and Transportation Industries – Prominent End-users of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape

Thermoplastic unidirectional tapes find application in multiple end-user industries such as transportation, aerospace & defense, sporting goods and other industrial sectors such as building and construction. Manufacturers consistently align their business model to the evolving needs of customers by incorporating improvements in manufacturing, engineering and slitting capabilities of composite applications.

OEMs in the aerospace industry present strict specifications regarding thermoplastic unidirectional composites to be used in the industrial manufacturing process. Lucrative opportunities can be found in the transportation industry wherein increasing demand for fuel-efficient lightweight vehicles is complemented by the lightweight thermoplastic composites. Manufacturers continue to align their product portfolio with the stringent requirements in the aerospace, defense and transportation industries.

Sustainability Standards of Thermoplastic Composites Befit the Ongoing Industry Requirements

Thermoplastic composites continue to gain traction across end-user industries owing to the superior qualities of these materials in terms of recyclability and sustainability. Thermoplastic unidirectional tape providers continue to leverage sustainability of green composite materials that are based on thermoplastic starch and cellulose fiber.

As green composites are environment-friendly, their use across end-user industries holds potential to address the threat of petroleum-derived plastic waste dumps. Higher sustainability standards of thermoplastic composites continue to present lucrative opportunities for thermoplastic unidirectional tape market in the future.

Manufacturers Focus on Improving Mass Production and Cost-Efficiency

While sustainable composite materials are highly sought-after on the back of increasing demand for lightweight and strong materials, a number of caveats continues to challenge the growth of thermoplastic unidirectional tape market. Limitations of mass production and efficient cost are major milestones to be achieved by manufacturers in the future. High volume integration of composite material demands improved manufacturing process that also decreases the overall cost of the products. Developments are underway in the industry that are aiding in scalable manufacturing at affordable costs.

Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market – Segmentation

Based in End-Use industry, the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market is segmented into,

Transportation

Sporting Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Others

Based on reinforcement type, the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market is segmented into,

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Other

Based on resin type, the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market is segmented into,

Polyamide (PA)

Polyether- Ether-Ketone (PEEK)

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

