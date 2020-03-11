Resistance Bands Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2019 – 2029



As per statistics given by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2010, around 23% adults aged 18 and above were not engaged in any sort of physical activity. Further, in 2018, The Lancet Global Health, a health wellness journal, claimed that the statistics had reached 28%, which is equivalent to 1.4 billion people across the world.

To reduce the inactivity count, lately, the WHO has introduced Global Action Plan. The plan aims to reduce the statistics of physical inactivity by 10% till 2025 and 15% by 2030. Hence, they are introducing various fitness programs and promoting sports activities.

Get Sample Copy of the Report for more Industry Insights @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6371

The plan is expected to propel demand for resistance bands market in coming years. As a result, resistance bands market will grow in coming years.

Health and sports segment is a promising segment in resistance band market. This is because of wide application of resistance band for enhancement of muscle strength and endurance. Owing to aforementioned benefits, resistance bands are widely used in sports clubs, gyms, and health clubs.

Apart from building muscular strength, the band is also used to provide physical therapy for rehabilitation of patients. Healthcare professionals tend to use resistance bands to treat various physical injuries such as sprains and strains, tennis elbow, shoulder dislocation, post anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) repair, hip bursitis, and runner’s knee.

In addition, resistance band has also found application in the rehabilitation of cardiac patients across the world. The segment is anticipated to contribute significantly to the expansion of global resistance band market owing to high accessibility and cost-effectiveness of the resistance bands.

Advent of Smart Resistant Band Changing Physical Training Methods

Increasing demand for cost-effective home-based workout fitness product is likely to boost growth of resistance bands market considerably in coming years.

In October 2017, Xiaomi Corporation, a China-based electronic company, introduced a smart elastic resistance band. These bands aim at changing the way of strength training and methods in rehabilitation programs.

These bands are available in different sizes, lengths, and varying strengths. It can facilitate training at home without any human aid. Introduction of smart band is likely to propel growth of the global resistant band market in coming years.

Check Out TOC of the Premium Report: https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6371

High Adoption Rate of Physical Activities in North America Present Lucrative Growth Avenue

In 2018, North America held maximum share in the global resistance band market. The region is anticipated to lead the market in coming years as well, owing to high engagement rate in fitness programs. Specifically, the U.S. is anticipated to be a lucrative market for resistance bands. Moreover, consumers’ preference is shifting toward healthy lifestyle. This is one of the significant factors supplementing growth of resistance band market in the region.

Meanwhile, growing prevalence of chronic diseases including cardiovascular diseases is likely to boost demand for resistance bands in North America. As per a statistics provided by Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2015, in the U.S. around 610,000 people died due to heart diseases. Emerging application of resistant band in physical therapies and rehabilitation is anticipated to be one of the key driving factors in the global resistance band market.

Asia Pacific market for resistance band is anticipated to witness significant growth in coming years. The growth rate is accredited to high adoption rate of fitness activities coupled with rising awareness about benefits of healthy lifestyle among working-class population and millennial.

Government initiatives in various countries to increase sports participation as well as to boost fitness activities are anticipated to boost market growth in the region.

Get Special Discount on this Report : https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=6371

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050