Mineral Cosmetics Market Competitive Environment & Forecast 2019 – 2029



The mineral cosmetics market accelerates with full throttle in the upward direction. This is because of the growing shift of prospective consumers toward safer makeup options. Furthermore, today’s consumer is very choosy in terms of skincare and makeup products. Rising awareness about the ill-effects of chemicals on the skin has influenced the consumers to switch towards safer cosmetics options. In addition, the fusion of natural minerals in the products attracts attention of consumers to a great extent. These factors drive the growth of the mineral cosmetics market. Based on the product type, the mineral cosmetics market is categorized mainly into face products, eye products, and lip products.

Manufacturers focus more on technological advancements, natural ingredients, and new product launches

Along with providing the consumer with chemical-free makeup, the manufacturers also focus to be tech-savvy at the same time. For instance, recently, a Japanese company, Shiseido, launched “Makeup Navigation for Your Skin Concern” video clips. This online application helps the consumer select the right makeup option if they have specific skin problems. Furthermore, it suggests what is ideal for the skin problem s/he has. Many similar approaches are being considered by manufacturers in the mineral cosmetics market to strengthen their position in the market.

Similarly, manufacturers also focus on the creation of products that prevent irritability of the skin. For this, the use of natural ingredients is a must. Cosmetics infused with natural ingredients have many other benefits. They can be used even after a facial treatment and it keeps the face complexion clear and healthy. A plethora of natural ingredients such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide among others are in demand for inclusion in cosmetics. Consequently, this natural ingredient infusion makes the product expensive but the rise in disposable income of the population has enabled an increase in purchase power.

Furthermore, the manufacturers pay attention to the new product launches for competitive advantage over others. Mineralissima Mineral Make-up, Iredale Cosmetics Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Ahava Dead Sea Laboratories, Cover FX, Glo Skin Beauty, and L’Oreal S.A. among others are key players in this competitive market

Regional growth acceleration evident in many areas around the globe

The developed countries contribute largely to the growth of the mineral cosmetics market. For instance, North America has a massive share in increasing the prospects of the mineral cosmetics market. It contributed to an extraordinary 35% share in the mineral cosmetics market in 2018. Furthermore, a preferential shift of the consumers in the U.S. and European regions has helped the global market to prosper further.

Developing countries are also not behind. Their contribution is worthwhile and cannot be overlooked. Asia Pacific should expect stupendous growth in regard to the mineral cosmetics market in the coming period. This is because of the awareness among the general population about the cons of artificial chemicals and other additives in cosmetic products. In addition, the growing number of the female working population is another factor that drives the regional market towards growth.

Offline segment prospers with more intensity

Consumers have a general perception of preferring a store or a mall for purchasing cosmetic products. This is because they can verify the product, know about it, and then purchase it. There is a huge online presence of mineral cosmetic products, but still there is an increased preference for the offline segment. In addition, there is an increase in the number of malls and stores promoting mineral cosmetics on a large scale in developing economies. These regions include India, China, and Brazil, and others. This is also a vital factor for enhanced growth in the offline segment.

