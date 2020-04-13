Polyelectrolyte Market: Industry Outlook, Projected Industry Growths, Development Status, Regional Outlook end of 2024

Recent report published by research nester titled “Polyelectrolyte Market: Global Historical Growth (2012-2016) & Future Outlook (2017-2024) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation”delivers detailed overview of the global polyelectrolyte market in terms of market segmentation by type, by origin, by composition, by application, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global polyelectrolyte market is segmented by origin into natural polyelectrolyte, synthetic polyelectrolyte and chemically modified biopolymers. Among these segments, synthetic polyelectrolyte segment is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period. Beneficial properties of synthetic polyelectrolyte such as they are unaffected by pH level of water and produce lower volume of sludge are key reasons which are likely to augment the growth of this segment over the forecast period. North America is one of the major consumers of synthetic polyelectrolyte across the globe.

Global polyelectrolyte market is expected to flourish at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global polyelectrolyte market is expected to reach at notable revenue by the end of 2024. Growing need for water & wastewater treatment due to rapid urbanization and industrialization across the globe is predicted to foster the growth of global polyelectrolyte market across the globe.

The waste water treatment segment by application is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and increasing need for wastewater treatment in urban areas are likely to be the dynamic factors behind the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Apart from this, rapid introduction of new applications of polyelectrolyte is likely to expand the market size of global polyelectrolyte market in upcoming years.

Rapid Urbanization

Rising urbanization & industrialization across the globe especially in developing countries such as India & China are fuelling the need for waste water treatment globally. Waste water from various industries is highly polluted and highly need to be treated before realising in any water resources. Further, on the account of above factors the demand for water treatment chemicals such as polyelectrolyte is expected to increase in upcoming years.

Wide Range of Industrial Applications

Increasing demand for polyelectrolytes from various industries such as chemical, pulp & paper, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries is fuelling the growth of global polyelectrolyte market. In addition to this, growing use of polyelectrolytes as super absorbents in various industries is predicted to drive the growth of global market at a robust pace during the forecast period.

However, several health risks associated with use of synthetic polyelectrolytes are likely to inhibit the growth of the polyelectrolyte market in the near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global polyelectrolyte market which includes company profiling:

Avanscure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.,

Innova Corporate,

Prime Laboratories,

BASF,

Dow Chemicals,

Sinopec,

ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED,

The Egyptian Mud Engineering,

Clear Aqua Technology Pvt. Ltd. and Geo Enviro Solution.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global polyelectrolyte market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

