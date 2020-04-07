Middle East and Africa software-as-a-service (SaaS) market (CAGR) of 18.25%|Industry Trends, Growth Insight, Share, Analysis

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) is a kind of cloud computing in which a third-party provider manages applications and makes them accessible to consumers over the internet. It removes the need for organisations to install and run applications on their computers or in their data centres, which eliminates the cost of hardware acquisition, provisioning and maintenance, as well as software licensing, installation and support. The Software as a service market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.25% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Based on the deployment model, the SaaS market can be segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. The private cloud and public cloud models are showing a positive trend in the market, and the companies are trying to employ the hybrid cloud model in the recent future. The public cloud market has the largest market share, whereas the hybrid cloud market is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR.

Depending on application, the SaaS market can be bifurcated into enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), human resource management (HRM), supply chain management (SCM), and others. Other application types include web conferencing platforms, messaging applications and collaborations. HRM has the largest market share and is also predicted to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

The report delivers company profiling of the key players in the Middle East and Africa software-as-a-service (SaaS) market Industry which include Symantec Corporation, Google Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Amazon.com Inc.. Further, it consists of detailed company overview, business strategies and the financials including revenue growth, sales and profits earned by companies along with the mergers, acquisitions, regional presence and risk analysis of major market players. Moreover, the complete information on suppliers and consumers is provided by the Porter’s five forces analysis. The various multi-dimensional analytical tools including SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis and others allow clients to evaluate the market and identify the target audience. The report also provides the clients with facts and figures about the market growth on the basis of assessment of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

On the basis of geography, the exhaustive study covers detailed information about the regional presence of market vendors, Y-o-Y Growth (%), consumption-units sold, regional market size as well as an accurate estimation of industry cost structure and market trends analysis. Moreover, the import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report. The various regions include:

By vertical, the SaaS market can be segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education and others. The BFSI segment continues to hold the largest market share in the vertical segment, and the manufacturing segment will be growing at a significant rate during the forecast period.The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia is experiencing a growth in new data centers and service partnerships, which is pushing the local firms to embrace the adoption of SaaS.

Key growth factors

African enterprises are experiencing a rapid migration towards application programming interfaces and micro-services which enables the creation of interfaces between two software to allow the users to access additional features. The SaaS solution comes incorporated with an open application programming interface (API) that takes care of these features. The SaaS API is also designed to create software packages that keep the line of communication in the inner office open.

Threats and key players

SaaS deployments in African organizations are tough because the firms lack maturity and industries that have more than a dozen players are rare. Businesses have a poor customer base and most of the products and services need upfront financing.The key players in the market are Symantec Corporation, Google Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corporation, HP, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation and Salesforce.



What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the SaaS market in the Middle East and Africa.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the SaaS market in the Middle East and Africa.

3. Market trends in the SaaS market in the Middle East and Africa.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the SaaS market in the Middle East and Africa.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the deployments segment (public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the application segment (ERP, CRM, HRM, SCM and others).

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the vertical segment (BFSI, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education and others).

8. Historical, current and forecasted regional (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of the Middle East and Africa) market size data for SaaS market.

9. Analysis of SaaS market in the Middle East and Africa by value chain.

10. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

