Europe mobile device management market 2018-2023|Global Trends, market Share, Growth, Opportunity

Mobile device management (MDM) is a security software which is usually used by the information technology (IT) department of any company to manage, secure and monitor the different devices of employees. These devices are deployed across various mobile service providers. It comprises a range of products and services that help the organization to allow and support different applications in personal mobile devices. The European MDM market is expected to reach USD 1.83 Bn by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.02% during 2018-2023.The market is divided into three primary segments based on solutions, deployment and end users.Based on solutions, the market is segmented into device management, application management, security management and network service management.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10017496

The device management of this region is expected to have the largest market share. It is estimated to grow from USD 0.23 Bn in the year 2018 to USD 0.75 Bn in the year 2023 with a CAGR of 26.73%.

Based on deployment, the market is divided into cloud and on-premise. The cloud deployment market is expected to have a larger share and is estimated to grow from USD 0.38 Bn in 2018 to USD 0.99 Bn in 2023 with a CAGR of 21.16%.Based on end-users, the market is classified into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecommunication, retail, and healthcare. Healthcare will have a major market share and will rise from USD 0.31 Bn in 2018 to USD 0.69 Bn in 2023. The CAGR will be around 17.49%.

Key growth factors

European enterprises are critical about their data being lost or leaked to some unauthorized source. So, they wanted total safety and security of their information which is provided by the MDM. The healthcare sector has been one of the top users of MDM. Doctors, nurses, patients and support staff all have been actively using smartphones for work, which has led to the organization installing MDM for security reasons. The rising awareness of health related issues is a factor. People can access business information from any location they want, in device of their own choice. This has led to more productive employees as well as company.

Threats and key players

Decreasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) among businesses are hindering the market growth. It makes sense to let employees use their own devices. People work more efficiently on systems they’re familiar with. But managing access from the hundreds of varieties of phones, tablets, and other computers is a technological nightmare.

Each device uses its own unique blend of hardware and software. The management system has to be compatible with all the devices which the employees are likely to use. With dozens of new devices appearing each month, this is no easy task.

The key competitors in the Europe MDM market are SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Citrix solutions and others.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10017496

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the European MDM learning market.

2. Market drivers and challenges of the European MDM market.

3. Market trends in the European MDM market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on solutions.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on deployment.

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on end users.

7. Analysis of the company profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for MDM to determine the viability of the market.

2. Identify the challenge areas and address them.

3. Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights.

4. Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

5. Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies and decide the direction of further growth.

6. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services compared with the key players in the market.

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10017496

Customizations available

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609