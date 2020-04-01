Kvass Market Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2028

Global Kvass Market: Overview

The kvass is becoming a most desired drink in the recent times. Although, Russia is the origin of kvaas, it is being accepted by other countries as well. The low alcohol content makes it a healthy option, aiding in the surge of the global kvass market during the forecast years.

Kavass is a live cultured drink which means it is fermented for certain period before it is made available commercially.

TMR Research (TMR) sheds light on size, share, trends, growth, and restraints factors in the global kvass market.

Global Kvass Market: Notable Developments

A few of the key developments in the global kvass market include:

In early 2019, Bearded Owl Brewing Company introduced kvass with rye malt and Maris Otter.

Kvass was conceived and brewed in partnership with Half Pints Brewing Company, Winnipeg

In 2019, Kvass is being introduced as America’s fizzy drink.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global kvass market include –

Deka

Carlsberg Group

Tomsk Beer

Ochakovo

Among all these companies, Deka is the major producer of kvass.

Global Kvass Market: Drivers and Restraints

The factors that drive the global kvass market towards the growth are:

Low Alcohol Content to Promote Global Kvass Market

Kvass is brewed from lactic fermentation process with rye bread and low sugar. It is a naturally live cultured drink and the alcohol content is less which pushes the global kvass market to grow during the forecast period.

The young population is expected to boost the sales of kvass in the upcoming years, aiding in the robust growth of the global kvass market.

Kvass is better than fizzy drinks and they are the upgraded version of kombucha, kefir, leading in the expansion of the global kvass market over the forecast period.

Further, it is safe for everyone irrespective of health condition and the age factor as the alcohol and sugar content are low. This aids in the surge of the global kvass market.

Variants of Kvass to Strengthen Market

Several variants are being applied to traditional kvass such as fruits and vegetables to give it more healthier angle. This is expected to drive the global kvass market to witness a robust growth in the upcoming years.

Further, it is considered as one of the coolest drink to beat the heat during hot weather conditions is projected to drive the kvass market to expand in the forthcoming years.

Retail chain expansion is expected to push the global kvass market to surge during the forecast period. Rising disposable income and social drinking habits are projected to drive the global kvass market towards expansion over the forecast period.

Global Kvass Market: Geographic Analysis

The global kvass market is spread across main five regions namely, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East.

In Russia, the growth of the market depends totally on climatic conditions. Some parts of the Russia are hotter than the other parts of the country. Therefore, the demand for kvass is always varying in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major share in the global kvass market due to its humid climatic conditions, especially countries like India. Moreover, the rising awareness about health and low alcohol content in kvass is expected to drive the market.

In North America, U.S. is expected to surge as a lucrative market for kvass during the forecast period.

