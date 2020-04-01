Savory Intermediates Market Promising Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2018-2028

Savory Intermediates Market: Snapshot

Savory intermediates find board application in the making of convenience food like dry noodles, soups, and ready to eat meals. Savory intermediates are additionally utilized in food items, for example, nuts, chips, pretzels, fruit snacks, corn chips, and popcorn. Buyer landscape all over the world is observing a critical change in taste inclinations, subsequently flooding the demand regarding various flavor elements of taste, for example, exotic, spicy, and ethnic.

As of now, inclination for prepared to-eat food and snacks, or drink among gen-z and millennial is surging notably. Excitement for various flavors expanded shopper spending ability and more noteworthy introduction to global food sustenance items can be ascribed to the rising inclination for ready foods.

Savory intermediates market is probably going to observe an unfaltering growth in future later on the back of their vast usage in food business. Specifically, savory enhancers and other savory mixes are profoundly looked for after in the prepared food sector.

In 2018, Synergy Flavors took over Janoušek, an Italian flavoring supplier. The provider’s ability in organic Italian flavors will empower Synergy to grow its R&D and development in the confectionery, alcoholic, savory, and non-alcoholic categories.

Savory bites market is probably going to observe enduring development prospects on the back of surging demand for prepared and packed foods. While savory bites are considered as among the junk food, with producers filtering toward organic food ingredients, the rising demand is expected to be continued in upcoming years.

Savory Intermediates Market – Introduction

Savory intermediates market is likely to witness a steady outlook in the future on the back of their widespread use in the food industry. In particular, savory enhancers and other savory ingredients are highly sought after in the processed food industry.

Savory intermediates find widespread application in convenience food such as ready meals, dehydrated noodles and soups. Savory intermediates are also used in food products such as chips, nuts, fruit snacks, pretzels, popcorn and corn chips. Consumer landscape across the globe is witnessing a significant change in taste preferences, thereby driving demand for a variety of flavor ingredients of taste such as ethnic, exotic and spicy.

Currently, preference for snacks and ready-to-eat meal or beverage among millennial and generation z populations is increasing. Enthusiasm for different flavors increased consumer spending capacity and greater exposure to international food products can be attributed to the rising preference for processed food. As these food products are embraced for their flavors, use of savory enhancer in the food industry has gained significant momentum.

Savory Intermediates Market – Notable Developments

In 2019, Ohly introduced Ohly-Go Wall, a new yeast cell wall product which combines the health benefits of beta-glucans and mannan oligosaccharides (MOS).

In January 2019, Lallemand, a global yeast- and bacteria-based product manufacturer entered in the partnership of Ohly. Lallemand is also a global supplier of inactive yeast products that are used in savory and health applications.

In 2017, Lesaffre, a leading savory intermediates manufacturer acquired Sensient’s Yeast Extract Food Business based at Strasbourg. Sensient is a producer and seller of brewer’s yeast extracts for animal feed and human savory industries. After the strategic acquisition, all savory flavor production of Europe is focused in the Felinfach’s factory located in the United Kingdom.

In 2018, Synergy Flavors acquired Janoušek, an Italian natural flavoring supplier. The supplier’s expertise in natural Italian flavors will enable Synergy to expand its R&D and innovation activities in the dairy, confectionery, savory, alcoholic, neutraceutical and non-alcoholic categories.

Savory Intermediates Market Dynamics

Yeast Extracts Gain Popularity among Savory Intermediates

Yeast extract and yeast products remain highly preferred among other savory intermediates owing to their nature of origin. Yeast extracts find extensive application as flavoring agents and salt reducing ingredients that are used in frozen and canned soups, bakery, meat, sauces and other savory mixes. As consumer preference is shifting toward natural food ingredients, savory intermediates extracted from yeast are highly preferred among food manufacturers.

A new opportunity for yeast extract as a savory intermediate is found in the area of plant/vegan-based food and meat alternative space wherein significant developments are underway. Natural origin also gives yeast extract a clean-label edge, thereby driving the demand for yeast extracts as savory intermediates.

Savory Intermediate Manufacturers Target Local Taste Preferences

Taste preference continues to evolve and the trend remains distinct at a regional or local level. Demand trends for different types of foods in the region reflect different taste preferences of the regional population. Well aware of these trends, manufacturers in the savory intermediates market are aligning their businesses according to regional taste preferences. World leading manufacturers have launched country-specific savory ingredients to sustain market revenues at the global stage. Along with country-wise categories, regional distributors also keep track of evolving taste preference for exotic cuisines in the domestic market.

Surge in Demand for Savory Snacks to Boost Savory Intermediates Market Growth

Savory snacks market is likely to witness steady growth prospects on the back of increasing demand for packaged and processed foods. While savory snacks are considered as junk foods, with manufacturers sifting toward healthy food ingredients, demand surge will continue in the coming years. Further, popularity of savory snacks among millennial and generation z populations will further propel the application of savory intermediates in the food industry.

Savory Intermediates Market – Regional Outlook

Significant demand for savory snacks in the countries of Asia Pacific region is likely to present lucrative opportunities for savory intermediates market in the region. In these developing countries, expanding middle class, increasing demand for packaged food and presence of leading market players will fuel the savory intermediates market growth in the coming years.

Developed economies of Europe and North America also present lucrative opportunities in the savory intermediates market wherein living standards complement the savory snack demand.

Savory Intermediates Market – Segmentation

Segmentation of the savory Intermediates market is as follows,

By product, the savory intermediates market is segmented in,

Yeast Extracts

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins (HV)

Hydrolyzed Animal Proteins (HAP)

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG)

Nucleotides

Others

By application, the savory intermediates market is segmented in,

Pet food

Food

Others

