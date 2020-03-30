Fallopian Tube Cancer Therapeutics Market Rapid Increasing Demand for Improved Work Efficiency Boosts Growth in 2028

Global Fallopian Tube Cancer Therapeutics Market: Overview

Fallopian tube cancer is a type of rare cancer that is only found in females. This type of cancer accounts for nearly 1 to 2 percent of all the gynecologic cancers. Since last several years, chemotherapy has been the only therapy available for the treatment of fallopian tube cancer. However, chemotherapy has several adverse side effects on health. Additionally, it also unable to offer relief for the long-term. This has been a key factor for fallopian tube cancer therapeutics manufacturers to look for newer targeted therapies.

Global Fallopian Tube Cancer TherapeuticsMarket: Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the global fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market are listed down below:

In August 2019, Merck and AstraZeneca, commonly known as MSD outside Canada and the US, announced that they have been successful in getting positive results from the Phase III PAOLA-1 trial. This trial was conducted for researching and developing advanced therapeutics for advanced ovarian cancer and fallopian tube cancer. In this trial, MSD’s LYNPARZA was added to the standard of care Bevacizumab. The results showed that it considerably cut down the risk of progression of the disease as well as death in women. These results were found in women who could adapt to platinum-based chemotherapy.

In the same year, LYNPARZA was given approval for sale in England. This drug is now suggested by NICE for its use on the Cancer Drugs Fund as an alternative for the treatment of the fallopian tube cancer. The approval was given by the EU after the results of the SOLO-1 trial that showed the drug can help in extending progression-less survival for the women suffering from the fallopian tube cancer around three years.

In August 2019, Precigen Inc., a completely owned subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation and an industry leader in the global fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market, announced that they have successfully dosed a patient with their drug Precigen PRGN-3005. This is a first-class investigative therapy utilizing UltraCAR-T™ therapeutic platform of Precigen. It is a new type of therapeutics used for the treatment of patients suffering from gynecological cancers including fallopian tubes.

Global Fallopian Tube Cancer TherapeuticsMarket: Drivers and Restraints

There are numerous factors that are positively influencing the growth of the global fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market. Some of them listed below:

Swift approvals for new drugs: As mentioned before, chemotherapy was the only option for treating such type of cancer. Thus, in recent years, several leading companies in the market have invested heavily in developing newer therapeutics. This has helped in fueling the growth of the market. In addition to this, several of these drugs were given quick approvals for sale across the globe after successful clinical trials. This has also helped in driving the growth of the global market in recent years.

The emergence of Nanotechnology: In recent years, the use of nanotechnology has emerged as a key tool in the treatment of fallopian tube cancer. This has also helped in the development of the global fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market.

Global Fallopian Tube Cancer TherapeuticsMarket: Geographical Outlook

The global fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market has been divided into key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the global market is projected to be dominated by North America followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The growth of the North America segmented can be attributed to the advanced healthcare infrastructure and easy availability of patient assistance programs.

