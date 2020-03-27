Ayurvedic Food Market Listing Product Drawbacks 2028



Global Ayurvedic Food Market: Overview

An Ayurvedic diet is a plan, which guides when and what to eat. These plans are beneficial for health and preventing numerous life threating diseases. Additionally, by following these plans the health and mental wellness can be maintained for a longer duration. As the Ayurvedic diet involves the minimally processed foods and mindful eating rituals, it benefits for a longer period. Earlier, these rituals and eating habits were restricted to their origin – India. However, from the past few years, these routines and foods are witnessing demand from global-level.

Based on the product type, the Ayurvedic food market is expected to be segregated into solid form and liquid form. Of these, the solid form products are expected to account for the leading share in the market as the segment is witnessing high demand for solid-form products globally. Additionally, the report offers extensive description and details of these products along with its global, segmental, and regional revenues and forecasts up to the next coming years.

Global Ayurvedic Food Market: Novel Development

In March 2019, the local player in India, the Kapiva Ayurveda one of the major provider of functional and health foods introduced the all variants herb-infused teas. One of the important players in the Indian Ayurvedic products market – Baidyanath group, backs the company. The company has tied up with the tea companies such as the Darjeeling Organic Tea Estates Private Ltd and Ambootia the oldest organic tea producers in the region and country.

In 2018, Dabur has introduced a range of Ayurveda-based products including its Chyawanshakti chavanprash. Introducing these products not only country level but also the global level has helped the company to account for the leading share in the global market as the consumption of these products is no more restricted to India.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global ayurvedic food market include –

Cosmoveda EK Günther Eckerle

Govinda Natur

Dabur

Patanjali Ayurved

HUL

ITC

Maharishi Ayurveda

These key players and some of the local players in East Asia are investing more and trying to manufacture products such as ayurvedic beverages such as juices and healthy drinks and tea. Some of the companies are increasingly researching to improve the shelf life of these products naturally without altering its properties and freshness.

Global Ayurvedic Food Market: Key Trends

Growing preference of the vegan diet globally is contributing majorly to the growth of the global ayurvedic food market. Additionally, rising sensitivity towards animal rights and life is leading to increasing demand for the vegan diet coupled with growing awareness toward the health benefits associated with the consumption of Ayurvedic food are driving growth of the global Ayurvedic food market. Furthermore, manufacturers and key players in the market are trying to cater to this increased demand by launching all variant food products based on the natural and ayurvedic food ingredients. This is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Moreover, the surge in acceptance of e-commerce and online trading sector which have increased its availability globally and especially across the developing countries is fuelling the market’s growth. On the global level, consumption of Ayurvedic food is itself a trend, which is benefiting to boom the global sale of Ayurvedic food.

Global Ayurvedic Food Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the Ayurvedic food market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Ayurvedic food market owing to higher adoption of products coupled with easy and low-cost availability of products. Additionally, demand for these Ayurvedic foods is increasing across the developed regions such as Europe and North America due to the rising trend of choosing vegan life and growing awareness about health benefits of consuming the Ayurvedic food products.

