Industrial Margarine Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2028

Industrial margarine is made from a wide range of vegetable or animal fats or oils, designed to taste and appear similar to butter. An increase interest in polyunsaturated fats and oils which help lower bad cholesterol level in the body has largely influence the adoption of highly processed food products made of vegetable oils such as industrial margarine. It is a good source of polyunsaturated fats which are considered healthy and provide better benefits to heart health than saturated fats. Increase in the use of margarine, especially for baking applications, has led to the development of industrial margarine market.

Industrial Margarine Market – Notable Developments

Unilever, NMGK Group, Zydus Cadila, Fuji Oil, Yildiz Holding, NamChow, Cargill, Uni-President, Yili Group, Dairy Crest, Bunge, ConAgra, Wilmar-International, Yildiz Holding, BRF, Grupo Lala, Sunnyfoods, COFCO, Mengniu Group, Brightdairy, Puratos, Associated British Foods, Richardson International, Aigremont, Royale Lacroix, Vandemoortele, EFCO Group, Indofood Agri Resources Ltd., Sime Darby Hudson & Knight, and Remia International are among the key players in industrial margarine market.

In February 2019, Richardson International, a leading player in the industrial margarine market completed its acquisition of Wesson, a premium retail brand of cooking oils based in the United States, which was earlier announced in December 2018.

In February 2019, Vandemoortele, a leading European producer of bakery products, introduced 3 new dressings and 3 new sauces to extend the product portfolio of its RISSO® sauces & dressings range. The company added its first margarine blend, ST-ALLERY® in June 2017, a unique product in its category which is able to mimic taste and workability of butter.

In September 2018, Bunge’s Food & Ingredients business enterprise Bunge Loders Croklaan launched a new-generation liquid margarine ‘Delica Pro Gold’. According to the company, it is plant-based, clean-label, and non-hydrogenated margarine for artisanal and industrial bakeries. In addition, Delica Pro Gold is high in functionality and low in saturated fatty acids.

Industrial Margarine Market Dynamics

Industrial margarine has been gaining increasing demand in the recent years, as a better and healthy alternative to butter. It is widely used in baking, cooking, o as spreads in different foods and dishes to enhance the taste and flavor. The industrial margarine market is likely to earn significant traction in the coming years, owing to increasing consumer demand for low-calorie and low-fat food products along with substitutes for butter and oils in a variety of bakery products. Moreover, bakery product manufacturers are focusing on developing low-calorie product to target customers and push the overall sales which in turn may boost the growth of industrial margarine market.

Industrial margarine is a non-dairy product and cheaper alternative to butter which are increasing their consumption mostly in underdeveloped countries for multiple usages. In developed regions, rapidly growing foodservice industry and need for product innovation are the important factors accelerating the growth of industrial margarine market. Further, rise in consumption convenience food lined with the escalating demand for bakery & confectionery products will possibly fuel the global expansion of industrial margarine market.

North America to Hold Significant Share in Industrial Margarine Market

Industrial margarine market in North America is characterized by high concentration of key players including Bunge Limited and ConAgra. Continued focus on product innovations and new launches including fat-free or low fat spreads are likely to create lucrative opportunities for these players in the North America industrial margarine market.

However, rising health concerns and increasing cases of weight gain and obesity in various regions across the globe may remain restraining factors of industrial margarine market.

Industrial Margarine Market Segmentation

Based on type, the industrial margarine market can be segmented into:

Butter Blend

All Purpose

Spreadable

Based on form, the industrial margarine market can be segmented into:

Soft

Hard

Based on application, the industrial margarine market can be segmented into:

Food and Beverages (Bakery & Confectionery products, Sauces and Dressings, Ready to Eat Meals, Snacks, Dairy and Ice-cream, and others)

Nutritional & Dietary Supplements

