TOC Analyzer Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2028



Total Organic Carbon (TOC) is one of the most important parameters for the analysis of the organic pollution of water. Water contains a whole variety of organic matter which cannot be determined individually; TOC measures a sample of organic loads which helps indicate the water quality. In the recent years, TOC analyzers have been gaining increasing momentum as a reliable measurement system for determining the TOC of high-purity water, process water, and waste water. These analyzers generally measure carbon dioxide formed during oxidization of organic carbon or acidification of inorganic carbon, and are used in diverse fields including management of tap water and ultrapure water, environmental investigations of soils and river water, management of pharmaceutical water used in drug manufacturing processes. Growing range of application of from ultrapure water to environmental soil has been driving the growth of TOC analyzer market.

TOC Analyzer Market – Notable Developments

In April 2019, LAR Process Analysers announced to present its latest product development in TOC analysis at 2019 PEFTEC. The company’s two major innovations for the measurement of TOC include TOC analyzer QuickTOCtrace for ultrapure water applications and TOC analyzer QuickTOCultra for complex water. Further, LAR plans to present a few innovation in gas analysis for the first time.

In March 2019, Shimadzu Corporation, one of the leading players in TOC analyzer market, announced the release of ‘Multi-Omic Data Analysis Package’ developed for metabolic engineering research applications. The company features a product lineup of TOC Analysis and On-line Water Quality Analysis.

In December 2018, Xylem Inc. announced the plans to enter into a partnership with Imagine H20, a non-profit organization that helps entrepreneurs build and scale solutions to solve water challenges in the world. The partnership is aimed to champion the new generation of innovative water startups and help promote innovation across the water sector.

In October 2018, GE Analytical Instruments’ parent company Suez opened one of the world’s largest R&D analytical testing laboratories in Tomball, Texas, to serve its expanding customer base including booming refining and petroleum markets.

In May 2018, Hach announced a three-year partnership agreement with Veolia for establishing the company as a primary supplier of water analysis solutions for the latter’s water operations. For the three-year period, Hach will remain the preferred laboratory equipment provider and supplier of samplers, process analyzers, and panel solutions for Veolia.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global TOC analyzer market include –

Shimadzu

Zhejiang Tailin BioEngineering Co., Ltd.

Skalar Analytical

Teledyne Tekmar

Mettler Toledo

Comet

Elementar Analysensysteme GmbH

Analytik Jena

Horiba Ltd.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Eltra

TOC Analyzer Market Dynamics

Rising Water and Wastewater Treatment Activities Drive Sales of TOC Analyzers

Growth of TOC analyzer market is primarily driven by increasing demand for water and wastewater treatment including the analysis of organic contaminants and chemicals, across the globe. Rising concerns regarding health risk and environmental impact of TOC in the supply of water has led to a surge in the adoption of these devices necessary to account for bacteria and chemical solvents that contaminate the water solutions. With industrial legislations and guidelines set by different regulatory bodies and government organizations becoming more stringent, the TOC analyzer market is likely to witness robust growth in the future. Moreover, TOC analysis is determined to be a better substitute for conventional water quality attributes such as Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), and therefore adopted in numerous industries including pharmaceutical, power and semiconductor industry. Further, TOC measurements are used as a water control standard for tap water and in the purity testing of pharmaceutical water, which in turn boost the growth of TOC analyzer market.

Asia Pacific to Present Lucrative Opportunities for TOC Analyzer Market Players

Key players in the TOC analyzer market are focusing on improving their foothold in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, on the back of growing number of process industry. With rising pollution level, environmental deterioration, and high soil erosion, availability of clean water is decreasing in various countries of Asia Pacific, thereby increasing the need for water treatment and subsequently the demand for TOC analyzers. Further, manufacturers are concentrating on development of TOC analyzers for solids and portable TOC analyzers, owing to robust technological innovation in pipeline, which will continue to support market expansion in the region.

TOC Analyzer Market Segmentation

Based on offering, TOC analyzer market can be segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on type, TOC analyzer market can be segmented into:

Online

Portable

Based on technology, TOC analyzer market can be segmented into:

High-Temperature Combustion

Ultraviolet (UV) Oxidation

Ultraviolet (UV) Persulfate Oxidation

Based on application, TOC analyzer market can be segmented into:

High-Purity Water

Surface Water

Wastewater Treatment

Based on industry, TOC analyzer market can be segmented into:

Chemical & Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

Semiconductor

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

