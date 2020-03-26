Pick to Light Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2028



Pick to light Market – Notable Developments

Daifuku has acquired Vega Conveyors, a warehouse automation company. Following the acquisition of Vega Conveyors, Daifuku plans to set up entire FA&DA manufacturing operations to expand and set manufacturing footprint in India.

Bastian Solutions has opened US$8 million manufacturing facility in Westfield. The Westfield site includes the company’s advanced manufacturing operations and also features the office space of 10,000 square feet.

Dematic is planning to establish its global headquarters in Atlanta. The company’s global headquarter in Atlanta will support more than 7,000 employees worldwide and operations in 27 countries.

Murata Machinery

Founded in 1935, Murata Machinery is located in Japan. The company provides logistics systems and factory automation including automated storage and transportation systems. The company’s main products include steel metal machinery, textile machinery, communication equipment, and turning machines.

Honeywell Intelligrated

Established in 2001, Honeywell Intelligrated is located in the US. It is a software engineering and material handling automation company. The company provides solutions for e-commerce, retail, consumer packaged goods, wholesale, medical supply, food and beverages, and third party logistics. It designs, manufactures, and install automated material handling systems.

Knapp AG

Founded in 1952, Knapp AG is located in Austria. The company manufactures and markets warehouse automation, material handling, and intralogistics systems for food, multichannel, e-commerce, cosmetic, office, media, pharmaceutical, and fashion industries. It also offers information technology, installation, aftercare, logistics, and other services.

Aioi-Systems Co

Established in 1984, Aioi-Systems Co is located in Japan. The company designs, manufactures, and develops automatic measuring and control systems, computer software and hardware, logistics systems, security systems, and digital picking systems. It also offers various systems for supply chain distribution centers and manufacturing support solutions.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global pick to light market include –

Swisslog Holding AG

Hans Turck GmbH & Co.

Kg

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Lightning Pick Technologies

Bastian Solutions

SSI Schafer

Pick to Light Market Dynamics

Significant Growth in E-Commerce Industry to Drive Demand for Pick to Light

Pick to light system is gaining popularity in the e-commerce industry offering reliability, simplicity, and flexibility. Moreover, it also helps to pick more order with fewer errors in less time. Increasing demand for reliability and speed with rising number or orders is resulting in the use of pick to light system to prepare fast and accurate e-commerce orders while eliminating service errors.

With rise in number of internet users, e-commerce industry is also witnessing significant growth. This is leading to the development and adoption of advanced pick to light system with higher volume picking, flexible technology, real-time monitoring and predictive planning, integrating pick to light system with wide variety of technologies and hardware, easy to learn and intuitive pick to light technology leading to less training time.

Industrial Internet of Things Pick to Light Models Gaining Traction

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) integrated pick to light devices are being used by increasing number of warehouse, distribution, and cellular manufacturing assemblies. With IIoT, pick to light devices or system can provide real-time, accurate, picking data leading to immediate corrective actions on distribution center or plant floor. IIoT pick to light system also eliminates the chances of product miss-picks. Moreover, just one incorrect shipped order can affect entire margin of shipment, often the measures include reshipping which can be costly, hence, demand for IIoT pick to light models are being adopted as its offers real-time monitoring, thereby, avoiding miss-picks completely.

Manufacturers in the pick to light market are leveraging IIoT in order to provide next-gen of pick to light technology for warehouse. Moreover, wireless pick to light devices are being developed with easy integration with existing warehouse management system or the enterprise resource planning system.

Price Complexity and Large Capital Investment to Challenge Pick to Light Market Growth

Pick to light system generally require large initial capital investment and also require high maintenance cost for the long term. Furthermore, adding a new location, require more equipment leading to large capital investment. Moreover, for smaller companies to deploy pick to light system can be prohibitively expensive owing to the software licensing fees, and out of the box cost without including downtime for installation or cost to wire a warehouse.

High cost of pick to light is also one of the reasons that pick lights are hardly installed in entire distribution center or warehouse. Instead, pick lights are mostly installed in the fast moving lines or at the most frequent inventories.

Pick to Light Market Segmentation

Based on operation, the pick to light market is segmented into

Putting

Picking

Based on the power source, the pick to light market is segmented into

Wired

Wireless

Based on the industry, the pick to light market is segmented into

Food & Beverages

Retail & E-Commerce

Assembly & Manufacturing

Pharma & Cosmetics

Others

