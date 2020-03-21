High Heat Milk Solids Market to Witness Heightened Growth During the Period 2017 – 2025

Introduction

High heat milk solids is a milk blend produce to be used as an alternative to a variety of heat-treated nonfat dry milk. High heat milk solids is a homogenous, free flowing powder produced from fresh dairy proteins and milk sugars to provide an excellent source of all natural dairy solids for use primarily in a variety of bakery products. The powder contains the milk proteins, lactose, and milk minerals in the same relative proportions as it occurs in fresh milk. The powder produced from fresh, sweet milk to which no alkali, preservative, neutralizing agent or other chemical has been added and which has been pasteurized. The powder is classified for use as ingredients according to the heat treatment used in their production process. High heat milk solids are used in baked goods, dry mixes, and process meat. Found in wide variety dairy products, flavors, and innovative healthier forms, high heat powder are expected to become a market attraction for many companies.

High Heat Milk Solids: Market Segmentation

The high heat milk solids market is segmented as product type, formulation type, application, distribution channels, and region. The product type market segment includes; fat containing solid and non-fat containing solid. Among these two non-fat containing powder are expected to produce a steady demand during the forecast period.

The Market is also segmented on the basis of formulation type as low-heat, medium-heat, and high-heat. Among these high-heat solids, product are expected to gain major revenue share.

The Market is also segmented on the basis of application as low-heat, sports and nutrition foods, infant formulas, bakery products, dry mixes and ice cream and frozen dairy desserts.

The Market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channels as supermarket/ hypermarket, online sales, retail stores and departmental stores etc. Among these retail stores and departmental stores are expected to gain major revenue share.

Global High Heat Milk Solids Market

Most European countries have consistently been leading the global high heat milk solids market in terms of both productions as well as consumption. The European region is expected to grow at a steady growth rate due to the increased preference for products such as yellow fats dairy products, yogurt drinks, and cheese strings. The increasing consumption rate of high heat milk solids in the Asia Pacific and Latin America have further increased the demand of the same, as a result, dairy snack milk solid is anticipated to gain major market share in the forecast period.

High Heat Milk Solids: Market Drivers

The driver in the market is long shelf life. Shelf life is the time for which a food item can be stored without becoming inedible. There are many perishable products in the dairy industry, and milk is one of them. Milk needs to be refrigerated, and even then, it can be stored for a limited period. Milk can be stored for a maximum of 4-5 days in refrigerators, which is very less compared with powder. Storing milk solids in a dry and cool place further extends its shelf life. Manufacturers benefit from this long shelf life property of the solid product, as their products can remain on sale for a longer period of time, can be distributed extensively, and the wastage and restocking cost can be reduced.

High Heat Milk Solids: Market Key Players

Some of the major players in the High Heat Milk Solids market include: Saputo Ingredients, Dairy America, Inc, Bakers Authority, Parmalat Ingredients, DANA DAIRY GROUP, Kraft Foods Group, Inc, Nestle SA, Blue Bell Creameries, and Unilever. The companies are looking forward to new and innovative products in the similar segment in order to strengthen their product pipeline and gain a competitive advantage in the future.