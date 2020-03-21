Cricket Protein Powders Market to Witness Surge in Demand Owing to Rising End-use Adoption

Cricket Protein Powders Market Introduction:

Cricket protein powder is also known as cricket flour has almost triple the amount of protein present in sirloin and double the protein of chicken. There are thousands of insects that are eaten worldwide, but crickets continue to gain momentum because they are easy to farm and come with a host of nutritional benefits. Cricket flour actually has a mild and nutty taste that many consumers prefer to it. Cricket protein powder is made by drying or roasted crickets that are raised on domestic cricket farms. They are then milled into a fine powder that can be used in protein bars, smoothies, and baked goods. Cricket flour is valued because it is gluten-free and high in protein. The benefits of eating more high protein foods include improved muscle mass, weight management, stabilized blood sugar levels, improved mood, healthy brain and heart function, and slower aging. Over the past 3–4 years, more than 25 edible insects startups have launched in the United States and Canada. One new company, called All Things Bugs, sold 10,000 pounds of cricket powder in 2014, according to Fortune. It has been estimated that the edible-insect industry will be worth more than 360 million dollars in the next five years — so it looks like cricket protein powder is here to stay.

Cricket Protein Powders Market Segmentation:

Cricket protein powders are segmented on the basis of application and flavor. On the basis of application, it is segmented as a food additive, cosmetics, and dietary supplement. The dietary supplements of cricket protein powders are widely due to its higher protein concentrates. As a food additive Cricket protein powders are used as a natural protein alternative. Cricket protein powders are further segmented on the basis of flavor as vanilla protein powder, sweet Vanilla protein powder, chocolate protein powder and other. The chocolate flavor is estimated to gain the largest share in the forecast period.

Cricket Protein Powders Market Drivers and Trends:

According to study, cricket protein products were a huge hit at the National Products Expo in Baltimore. Manufacturers are using the product’s protein and nutrient punch as their marketing strategies promoting cricket powder as a healthier and more sustainable means of protein than beef. Cricket protein powder is also a good source of iron and calcium. Iron-rich foods provide energy, boost muscle function and promote brain function. Consuming enough iron is also very important for women who are pregnant. Calcium-rich foods help to reduce blood pressure, promote bone health, support weight management and may even decrease the risk or colon and rectal cancers. For instance, these health benefits are driving the market. However, there is some restraint which is slowing the cricket protein powder market such as side effect, irritation, and other.

Cricket Protein Powder Market Regional Outlook:

The global insect ingredient market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in terms of consumption of cricket protein powders. Countries such as Sri Lanka, Malaysia, India, Bangladesh, and China are the major consumers of edible insects in the region. The cricket protein powder market in Africa is also expected to witness strong growth owing to the demand for cricket protein powder for nutritional value.

Cricket Protein Powders Market Key Players:

With the increasing consumer demand for natural colors, more and more manufactures are emerging in the global Cricket protein powders market and some of the key players participating in the global Cricket protein powders market includes; Proti-Farm, Entomo Farms, Protix and many other.