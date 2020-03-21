Meat Coating Ingredients Market to Grow rapidly During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Meat Coating Ingredients Market: Overview

In the past few decades, the worldwide consumption and production of meat have increased rapidly and, in many parts of the world, the per capita consumption of meat is continuing to grow. However, regions like North America, as well as Europe, are gradually losing their market shares, whereas regions like Latin America and Southeast Asia have become new centers of production and consumption. Reasons for the success of meat products are: i) the healthy image of the product, mainly due to the high protein/ low-fat content coupled with a balanced n-6 to n-3 PUFA ratio; ii) the increased availability of further processed products (ready-to-cook, ready-to-eat products) which can be conveniently prepared at home without time-consuming preparation; iii) lower price with respect to red meats.

Batters and bread contain a variety of ingredients including flours, starches, proteins, colorants and seasonings and each play an important role in delivering the texture and flavor of the finished product. The process food manufacturers face a challenge to achieve is significant fat reduction thus different techniques such as changing the cooking method, selecting different oils, starch in the coating systems or adding different proteins are being tested

Meat Coating Ingredients Market: Drivers & Restraints

The major factor which is boosting the growth of Meat Coating Ingredients is the consumption of processed food. Also, the driving factor for functional meat ingredient is usage in organic meat products, the organic poultry market is growing at a considerable rate. Increase in consumption of meat products in Latin America and South East Asia has further fuelled the Meat Coating Ingredients market. Rising demand for pork meat, greater emphasis on the processed meat and poultry products, the rise in consumer preference toward protein-rich food has been the driving factor of functional meat ingredient market. Few of the factors which have affected the functional meat ingredient market is perceived health risk of eating meat. As the USDA and other government agencies have put more focus toward promoting healthy lifestyles, new regulations are implemented which would limit the supply of processed meat, thereby affecting the meat coating ingredients market.

Meat Coating Ingredients Market: Market Segmentation

Meat Coating Ingredients market is segmented into different product types, industrial application, end users type, and geography.

Based on the product type, meat coating ingredients market is segmented into:

Salts, spices & seasonings

Fats & oils

Starches

Batter and Crumbs

Flour

Based on the application, meat coating ingredients market is segmented into:

Meat & poultry products

Frozen products

Based on the end use, meat coating ingredients market is segmented into:

Hospitality

Packaged Food Industry

Meat Coating Ingredients Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, meat coating ingredients market has been categorized into six key regions including North America, Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Meat Coating Ingredients market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period due to the high demand for protein-rich food. In terms of regions, North America accounts for significant value share for meat coating ingredients market, owing to the high growth and demand for the healthy eating regime in the region as compared to other developed regions. Moreover, the North America region accounts for the healthy share in terms of consumption of meat products, Meat Coating Ingredients being primarily used for development of poultry products for further processed products because of its bland flavor and soft texture which allow producers to impart desired flavor profiles. In terms of developing region of Asia-Pacific, the growth of the Meat Coating Ingredients is significantly high and with comparatively high CAGR in forecast period owing to the factors such as such as rapid economic development, globalization and increasing demand of the Meat Coating Ingredients in food & beverages industry and its sub-verticals.

Meat Coating Ingredients Market: Key Players

