Sales Forecasts of Sprouted Flour Market Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2025

Sprouted flour is produced from sprouted grains. It is mainly made from white or red wheat, spelt, amaranth, Kamut , einkorn, rye, corn, sorghum including many others. A grain that’s naturally sprouted in a particular time is known as sproted grain and begins to germinate and later made into a flour as the name suggests. Along with flavor the sprouted flour has a pack full of impressive nutritional punch. The sprouting process brings the dormant vitamins and minerals in grains and are eventually activated. It is estimated that sprouting increases vitamin C and carotene content along with creation of vitamin B, bumps the amount of minerals present in it. To keep the health and wellness awared consumers interested in bakery products, many bakers and bakery products manufacturing companies incorporate sprouted flour into their formulations. These flours offer very improved nutrition, shelf life and digestibility. Sprouted flour also provides unique flavor and textures, appealing to the ever increasing health conscious consumers.

Sprouted Flour Market Segmentation:

The sprouted flour market can be segmented on the basis of source, end-use and distribution channel.

On the basis of source, the sprouted flour market can be segmented as organic and conventional.

On the basis of end-use, the sprouted flour market can be segmented as household and commercial. The commercial segment can be further segmented as food industry and Horeca. The food industry can be further segmented as bakery, confectionary, snacks, ready meals, nutritional powders, cereals and energy bars and others. In the bakery segment, sprouted flour provide additional benefits to the bakers by improving baking performance and reducing the proofing time , it also promises consumer benefits by improving digestibility to a higher nutrition levels.

On the basis of distribution channel, the sprouted wheat flour market can be segmented as directs sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales market can be segmented as store-based retailing and online retail. The store based retailing can be further segmented as modern grocery retail and traditional grocery retail. The modern grocery retail can be segmented as hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, mom & pop stores and discount stores. The traditional grocery retailing can be further segmented as food & drink specialty, independent small groceries and others.

Sprouted Flour Market Drivers:

Due to multiple health benefits sprouted flour is becoming very popular amongst the most health conscious consumers. Bakery and bakery products manufacturers primarily use this flour and also grow and mill sprouted grains. Because of its longer shelf life, sweeter taste, overall better baking experience and increased nutrients bioavailability the sprouted grain flour is gaining traction with food manufacturers and consumers.

Researchers also claim that the bio-availability of nutrients such as vitamin B, vitamin C, folate , additional amino acids and fiber is also higher in the sprouted grain flour. The flour producers also claim that sprouted flour along with its byproducts will appeal to the regular consumers because its sweet taste than the normal whole wheat flour and the products made from it. Ardent mills claim that all the wheat breads baked with the sprouted flour are bigger in size to the non-sprouted wheat breads comparatively. As there is seen an gradual rise in the dough volume naturally hence as a result the add one of the vital gluten to increase the lift can be decreased from the production. In addition to this, there is a decrease in the baking time by some level when using sprouted grains unlike up sprouted grains which most bakers do. The benefit is due to kilning and sprouting process.

Firstly, the sprouting increases and releases more enzymes as they breakdown flour components like the starch in the bread and the baking products to complex and simple sugars. During the bread fermentation process, these sugar add on to increase the yeast value which in turn enables it to produce a lot of gas to for the dough to rise. Sprouting the grains also is reported to increase the key nutrients in the byproduct.

Sprouted Flour market Competitive Environment:

The major key players in the manufacturing of sprouted flour include Cargill, Incorporated,The Hain Celestial Group, Inc , Bay State Milling Company, Ardent Mills, LLC , King Arthur Flour Company, Inc. , Durrow Mills,Lindley Mills, Inc., Essential Eating Sprouted Flour & Foods, LLC.