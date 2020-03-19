Breast Pump Market Analysis, Type, Size, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2017 to 2025



Global Breast Pump Market: Overview

Breast pump is a manual or electric device used by lactating mothers to collect breast milk for feeding their premature babies when not around or if the babies cannot latch on to their breasts. New mothers may also use breast pumps to increase their milk supply or stimulate milk production and alleviate pressure or pain of engorged breasts.

Adopting strategic pricing and concentrating on product innovations are reckoned to be quite effective if breast pump market players are to stay competitive. Rental electric breast pumps and other technologically sophisticated products are anticipated to make the cut in emerging markets where the purchasing power is low.

Global Breast pumps Market: Snapshot

Due to the increasing number of working women, breast pumps are significantly used, especially in developed countries. Also, as a majority of women are resuming to work immediately after giving birth, breast pumps play a prominent role in balancing their personal and professional lives.

Due to the increasing number of working women, breast pumps are significantly used, especially in developed countries. Also, as a majority of women are resuming to work immediately after giving birth, breast pumps play a prominent role in balancing their personal and professional lives.

To provide lactating mothers with more comfort and increase their milk production along with supporting their own position in the market, manufacturers are innovating and developing breast pumps with every passing day. For instance, double electric breast pumps increase prolactin level among women that increases the milk production over the time. These pumps also reduce the fat levels present in milk and also stimulates the calorific values of the milk. In recent times, manufacturers are trying to introduce portable breast pumps that will further facilitate the process of feeding new born babies.

Developing countries like China and India are anticipated to supplement the progress of the market for breast feed pumps owing to their increasing population and escalating number of working women. This scenario in developing countries is further expected to poise the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. However, developed countries in the regions like North America and Europe too are expected to retain their positions in the global market for breast pumps.

Global Breast Pump Market: Key Trends

According to the figures calculated by the UN, the world population could touch 8.5 billion by 2030. In this regard, the global breast pump market is envisioned to be in a strong position, especially in developing nations, as the population worldwide grows at a gigantic rate. This growth could also be credited to the incrementing birth rate on a global platform. The market size of the breast pump industry is researched to swell with a substantial improvement in healthcare infrastructure and targeted initiatives by governments for revamping consumer awareness. Manufacturers operating in Latin America and Asia Pacific regions are recommended to make informed investments in emerging economies for securing a high business growth.

Global Breast Pump Market: Market Potential

Australian Breastfeeding Association (ABA), founded by six mothers as a voluntary organization in 1964, will be endorsing only two brands of breast pumps, viz. Ardo Carum and Ardo Calypso, according to an agreement with Medical Australia. The Clements Medical Equipment wing of Medical Australia is expected to gain traction as the ABA community groups will be only purchasing the Ardo make breast pumps.

Surfacing into the breast pump market for the first time via the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, Willow wearable breast pump is considered as the pick of the products. With no bottles, cords, or tubes attached, this sleek, battery-operated device intelligently shuts off when the breast milk collection bags are full. Moreover, the amount of milk collected can be easily tracked through an app.

The best buys are also expected to revolve around single and double electric and manual breast pumps. The reasonably priced Nuby Natural Touch single electric breast pump had won the silver recognition at the Prima Baby & Pregnancy Awards in 2016. Manual pumps such as Medela Harmony are deemed as top buys for mothers who prefer quietness and portability and want the device to fit into even an anorak pocket.

Global Breast Pump Market: Regional Outlook

The inflation on the part of consumer spending in China, especially on baby and mother care and home healthcare products, is anticipated to raise the hopes of the Asia Pacific breast pump market. Until the end of the forecast period, Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow at a robust rate on the back of increasing awareness, women employment rate, economic growth, and birth rate.

The regional growth rate of Europe is predicted to ride on the rise of the breast pump market in Germany. Factors such as multiplying awareness about breastfeeding, elevating number of dual income households, and aggressive women employment rate are projected to raise the bar for the regional market. The U.S. breast pump market is also foreseen to achieve demand on more or less the similar growth factors.

Global Breast Pump Market: Competitive Landscape

The world breast pump market could witness small vendors making their products available through a makeshift network of distributors. As a result, their share in the global market is foretold to be comparatively low with that of giant companies in view. Proving the oligopolistic characteristic of the market, a few top names in the industry such as Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions, Philips, and Medela are envisaged to pick up a major chunk of the global share. The other market players advancing at a brisk rate could be Energizer Personal Care, Bailey Medical, Lansinoh Laboratories, Whittlestone, and Hygeia Medical Group.

