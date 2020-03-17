Pet Grooming Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecast 2019-2029



Basic hygiene need of companion animals is high owing to a massive shift in the role of pets across the world. They are treated as family members than mere playthings. And, thus, it does not come as a surprise that their shampoos and conditioners are set to see growth in terms of demand. Besides, they are seeing a massive uptake owing to their cleansing, deodorizing and conditioning hair and skin of pets without harming them in any way. Additionally, players have developed formulations that help in treatment of certain disease and conditions of skin and hair.

It is worth noting here that a massive increase in pet adoption, coupled with an increase in disposable income is leading to billions being spent on their health and well-being. Grooming plays an important role here. As pet owners start calling themselves guardian and go the extra mile to keep them safe, clean and happy, market for pet grooming products is only set to grow at an impressive pace.

Additionally, it is a status symbol to have fragrant, well-groomed pets with lush coats on their bodies. Thus, owners pay attention to cleanliness and prevention of tick infestation and so on, driving the global pet grooming product market onto a high growth trajectory, states Transparency Market Research.

It is also worth noting here that offline distribution channel has maintained dominance over the global pet grooming products market. It is because physical stores and retail outlets allow for a thorough inspection, adding massively to the popularity of brick and mortar markets. However, it is worth noting that as more and more people adopt internet, use of online channels would increase over the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

North America to be at the Forefront of Growth of Global Pet Grooming Products Market

A number of factors at play ensure a dominant position for the regional market of North America over the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. One of these is massive pet adoption. As people battle with depression, loneliness and other such issues, the idea of adopting pets gets more lucrative. This will only drive the North American region onto a higher curve.

Additionally, it has been noted that trained dogs can help people with cerebral palsy and blindness lead better lives by warning them of dangers, opening doors and so on. It is also worth noting here that a number of companies are keeping therapy dogs at work place for players to feel better and thus contribute to productivity positively.

Both United States of America and Canada are witnessing increase in pet ownership and spending billions on the health and well-being of these animals.

Besides, new opportunities of growth are arising in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region owing to increase in disposable income and massive adoption of pets.

Global Pet Grooming Products Market to Remain a Fragmented Landscape

A number of small and large players are operating in the fragmented and competitive landscape of global pet grooming products market. And, as the market grows further over the forecast period, more players would try to enter the fray in order to carve off a slice off the overall growth pie. Some of the most significant players that are driving the global pet grooming products market to higher growth are Groomer’s Choice; Himalaya Herbal Healthcare;Spectrum Brands; Earthbath; Resco; SynergyLabs; Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.; Coastal Pet Products; Vet’s Best; 4-Legger; and World For Pets.

It is worth noting here that product improvement and portfolio diversification constitute as crucial growth strategies. However, players also deploy strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. A notable acquisition happened in the year 2018 when Philco Animal Health Inc. was acquired by BioAdaptives Inc.

