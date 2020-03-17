Compression Stockings Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2019 – 2029



TMR Research has come up with a new research report that talks about the global Compression Stockings Market in great detail. The research report tries to shed on light on different factors that are influencing the development of the global market along with its key segments, geographical landscape, and competitive outlook. As per the research report, the global compression stockings market is segmented into five key regional segments. These segments are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these, currently, the global market is expected to be dominated by the regional segment of North America. The segment accounted for a majority share in the global market due the growing popularity of compression wear among athletes. Moreover, improving health consciousness among masses in the region is also expected to help the development of the global compression stockings market.

On the other hand, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is projected to show a promising growth in coming years. Emerging economies such as India and China are home to massive populations who are young. With targeted and innovative marketing strategies, Asia Pacific segment is emerging to be the one with highly lucrative growth opportunities.

One of the key trends that is coming up in the global market is of customized compression stockings. Such products are now available in different shapes and sizes. Consequently, individuals who prefer these stockings are increasingly preferring customized ones and thus helping the growth of the global.

Another important factor for the growth of the global compression stockings market is increasing preference to these products by athletes and sports personalities. These personnel have huge fan following and their endorsement creates huge demand for the same. Naturally, celebrity or sports personality endorsement is a huge driving factor for the growth of the global compression stockings market.

In addition to this, there are several different activities of research and development going on for creating more comfortable stockings that provide improved performance. Naturally, this too has helped in the overall development of the global compression stockings market. Moreover, increased disposable income of masses has also helped in the overall development of the global market in recent years.

Inelasticity and Poor Fitting May Cost Companies to Lose Ground

However, even with all these positive growth factors, there are some critical challenges in front of the leading manufacturers of the global compression stockings market. One of the key restraining factors is inelasticity of these stockings leading to poor fitting. In addition to this, at times, low quality of materials can lead to impeding regular blood flow in the body. All these factors pose considerable challenge in front of the growth of the global compression stockings market.

Offline Channels to Play Important Role in Market Development

However, the companies in the global market are now paying special attention towards providing high quality to products to retain their customers. Moreover, they are also providing high levels of customization in order to improve their sales. They are also concentrating on expanding their offline distribution channels. Offline channels such as specialty stores and supermarkets carry numerous promotional and marketing events so as to improve sales. Such developments are also projected to drive the overall development of the global compression stockings market.

The vendor landscape of the global compression stockings market is highly competitive in nature. The companies in the targeting different segments of the global market such as knee high and thigh high compression stockings to create a loyal consumer base.

Some of the notable brands operating in the global compression stockings market are Ann Chery, Leonisa, Triumph International Corporation, I-Runner, Creswell Sock Mills, 2xu Pty. Ltd., and European Lingerie Group among others.

