Nanofiltration Market Demand and Opportunities 2018-2024

The global market for nanofiltration membranes should grow from $518 million in 2019 to $1.2 billion by 2024 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% from 2019 to 2024.

Report Scope:

This report provides an updated review of nanofiltration membranes, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for these products.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11739

BCC Research delineates the current market status for nanofiltration membranes, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The nanofiltration membrane market is analyzed based on the following segments: material type, configuration, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.

More specifically, the market analysis conducted by BCC Research for this report is divided into five sections.

In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of nanofiltration technology are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications are also identified and grouped in segments (water and wastewater treatment, food and beverage, chemical and petrochemical, life science, metalworking, and others).

The second section provides a technological review of nanofiltration membranes. This section offers a detailed description of materials used for production of these membranes, their properties, membrane configurations, and typical fabrication methods. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2016, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.

The third section entails a global market analysis for nanofiltration membranes. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (material type, configuration, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2017 and 2018, and estimates for 2019. Dollar figures refer to sales of these products at the manufacturing level.

The analysis of current revenues for nanofiltration membranes is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for nanofiltration membranes within each segment, together with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2019 through 2024. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading manufacturers of nanofiltration membranes, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.

Get Complete TOC with Tables and Figures at : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11739

The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to nanofiltration membrane materials, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, application, and material type.

Report Includes:

– 43 data tables and 23 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets and technologies for nanofiltration membranes, focusing on materials, configurations, fabrication technologies and applications

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Brief insight into new technological developments related to nanofiltration, while outlining current technical issues

– Information on the main global R&D activities related to nanofiltration membranes, resulting in the issuance of patents

– Identification of current industry players, including manufacturers of nanofiltration membranes, materials and fabrication equipment, technology developers, and future market participants

– Trends in recently issued U.S. patents.

– Detailed company profiles of the major market players within the industry, including Alfa Laval, DuPont, Evonik Industries, Parker Hannifin and Toray Industries

Summary

Nanofiltration is a pressure-driven, membrane-based separation technology utilizing membranes that are capable of retaining particles and molecules with dimensions between 1 nm and 10 nm. Over the years, three main types of nanofiltration membranes have been developed: organic (primarily polymeric), inorganic (or ceramic), and hybrid (or organic/inorganic).

BCC Research has identified a number of sectors in which nanofiltration membranes find application, including water and wastewater treatment, food and beverage, chemical and petrochemical, life science, metalworking, agriculture, and solid waste management.

This study provides an updated review of nanofiltration technology, including membrane materials, properties, configurations, fabrication processes, and applications. It also offers a detailed market analysis for these products by segment (material type, configuration, application, and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.

As shown in the Summary Table, the global market for nanofiltration membranes increased from REDACTED in 2017 to REDACTED in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at REDACTED in 2019.

Water and wastewater treatment currently account for the largest share of the market, at an estimated REDACTED of the total in 2019, corresponding to REDACTED in 2019. Within this segment, nanofiltration membranes are being used primarily for water softening, water purification, desalination, and wastewater treatment. Sales of these products have risen at a very healthy CAGR of REDACTED during the 2017-2019 period.

By comparison, nanofiltration membranes for food and beverage represent a share of REDACTED of the total, corresponding to estimated 2019 revenues of REDACTED. This segment has been expanding at a REDACTED CAGR since 2017, mainly driven by applications in the dairy and non-alcoholic beverage industries. All the remaining applications account for an estimated REDACTED of the total market in 2019.

Sales of nanofiltration membranes are projected to continue rising at a double-digit rate during the next five years. Relevant factors that will contribute to this market expansion are the following –

– Increasing need for affordable water purification technologies to obtain potable water.

– A greater need to recycle and reuse wastewater from industrial process due to stricterenvironmental regulations.

– Rising demand for the recovery of relatively rare metals from aqueous streams.

– Higher use of nanofiltration in production of protein and sugar products.

– Larger penetration of nanofiltration in the treatment of organic solvents.

– Rising market penetration of nanofiltration membranes in developing countries.

– High levels of related R&D activities