Top Ten Bioremediation Companies Market Classification by Suppliers, Consumption, Application and Overview

This report provides detailed information on companies that BCC Research has identified as market leaders. These companies are selected based on revenue, innovations, strength of product portfolio, regional presence, investment capacity and similar other factors. The report also provides brief information and overview of the global bioremediation market.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is focused on selected ten companies in bioremediation, and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth allowing these companies to succeed. BCC also explores its industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions along with pertinent patent information.

The scope also includes analysis of the bioremediation market based on type, applications, and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2023 are provided at global level for these segments. The bioremediation market is segmented into three categories:

– By type: In situ and ex situ bioremediation.

– By application: Water bodies, mining, oil and gas, agriculture, automotive and other industries.

– By region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.

This report covers analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2024 with projection of CAGR during 2019 to 2024. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the top ten bioremediation companies and second tier companies that has potential to be the leaders in future years

– Global market analysis of bioremediation industry, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Knowledge about new techniques for the decontamination of polluted soils

– Information on Geosyntec’s cost-effective bioremediation solution for the groundwater contamination

– Description of products, technology advancements, executives, geographical presence, history and strategies of top 10 bioremediation companies

– Discussion on new product launches and key developments in the field of bioremediation

Summary

This document is a special report related to the BCC Research report ENV044A Bioremediation: Global Markets and Technologies to 2023. The goal of this document is to provide a more in-depth look at the top tier bioremediation companies as well as some of the second tier companies that are sure to play in the future years. More specifically, the objectives include identifying companies that are considered as leaders in their field, as well as technological means these companies are using to exploit their markets and dominate the market in their fields.

It profiles the top 10 companies of the bioremediation industry and explores the underlying technologies driving the industry’s growth. Each technology is analyzed to determine its market status, impact on future market segments, and future growth potential. It also highlights the details of the top ten companies and the details of their products as well as technology advancements, executives, geographical presence, its history and strategies.

Reasons for Doing This Study

Bioremediation is a method that uses naturally occurring microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi and yeast to degrade or break down hazardous substances into non-toxic or less-toxic substances. Bioremediation technology helps microorganisms grow and boosts microbial population by generating optimum environmental conditions. Rising industrial activities and growing concern of individuals regarding environmental safety are some of the factors encouraging the global bioremediation market growth. The technology is classified into in situ and ex situ bioremediation. The market has also been segmented by application, which includes the water bodies, mining, oil and gas, agriculture and automotive sectors.