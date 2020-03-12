Ethernet Storage Fabric Market Global Forecasts upto 2018-2028



Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market: Overview

Ethernet storage fabric is considered as one of the most competent way to network storage. The fabric leverages the speed, cost efficiency, and flexibilities of Ethernet along with the capability of swift switching hardware and software. All of this is packaged in an ideal form in order to offer the best in class performance, intelligence, simplified management for storage, and scalability to the users. Owing to these benefits that global Ethernet storage fabric market is experiencing major growth in the coming years. The extensive application of Ethernet storage fabric in various enterprise cloud service provider data centers, government applications, and multiple telecommunications businesses, is also one of the major factor that is driving the growth of the global Ethernet storage fabric market.

A recent report by TMR Research presents an in-depth analysis of global Ethernet storage fabric market. It enlightens various facets such as key growth factors, novel developments, market opportunities for the players, and challenges that a business might have to face in the global Ethernet storage fabric market.

Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market: Notable Developments

The global Ethernet storage fabric market has a highly fragmented and competitive scenario and is expected to intensify with the influx of various new entrants. In order to sustain in this competitive market, various new players are focusing on strategies such as mergers, collaborations, and partnerships. On the other hand, various prominent players are focusing on investing heavily on research and development in order to provide innovative solutions to the customer. The strategies is aimed to provide necessary edge to the players in order maintain their dominance in the global Ethernet storage market.

Moreover, some of the major players are also looking forward to acquire various small and medium scale businesses in order to expand their resource bank and brand presence in the global Ethernet storage fabric market.

Few developments in global Ethernet storage fabric market are mentioned below:

In 2017, Cisco Systems Inc. introduced its upgraded catalyst 9000 series switches in order to provide a swift and hassle-free network deployment. The company also invested US$ 6.33 bn in research and development in order to enhance its existing products.

Mellanox Technologies has announced to establish its business globally, serving all major geographic regions comprising Asia, Europe, and the US.

In October 2018, Arista Networks launch two new platforms that supports 400GB Ethernet. These new systems are designed to deliver unmatched performance that hyper-scale cloud networks and data centers. These systems allowed the company to enhance its product portfolio and expertise in the domain.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global ethernet storage fabric Market include –

Mellanox Technologies

Huawei Technologies

Juniper Networks

Arista Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Intel Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market: Key Drivers

The projected growth of global Ethernet storage fabric market is mainly due to the growing demand for high band width, better performance, and greater scalability by various business enterprises. The expansion of various data centers across the globe is another factor that is promoting the growth of global Ethernet storage fabric market. The growth in multiple virtualization technologies is also expected to propel the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of development is expected to hamper the growth of global Ethernet storage fabric market in the forecast duration. Nevertheless, above 100GBE switching port-based products is yet again another factor is projected to fuel the growth of global Ethernet storage fabric market.

Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to exhibit maximum potential or the players of global Ethernet storage fabric market. The growth if the region is majorly driven by the presence of major players in the region. Moreover, the migration of various organizations in North America towards Ethernet storage fabric-based devices and solutions is another factor that is influencing the growth of region in Ethernet storage fabric market.

The global Ethernet storage fabric market is segmented on the basis of:

Device​ Switches Adapters

Switching Port​ 10 GbE to 25 GbE 100 GbE and Above

Storage Type​ Block Storage Hyper-Converged Infrastructure

Automation Enterprise Data Center



